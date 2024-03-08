FG Restricts Importation of Marine Support Vessels to Save $3.3BN

The Federal Government has restricted importation of 14 categories of marine support vessels from entering Nigeria after December 31, 2024. The decision will pave the way for local content policy to thrive under cabotage trade and enable the country save $3.3 billion on importation of the vessels as they can be manufactured locally. Some of the marine support vessels are drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger.

Others are heavy floating cranes, heavy crane badge, survey salvage vessels, seismic survey vessels, geophysical survey vessels, jack up rigs, semi submersible rig, deepwater drillships, tender assist rigs and swamp barge rigs. Also, government has notified Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Maritime Administration & Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to enforce the ban on the importation of the vessels. Findings revealed that the categories of vessels could be manufactured and repaired in the country for cabotage trade.

Also, it was learnt that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) no longer grants foreign exchange to importers of jack-up barges, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tug boat, tankers of below 10,000 gross tonnage. Last year, the Federal Government also banned AHT vessel larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning PSV and offshore construction vessels -derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable vessel, surf laying, dive support vessel and they have ceased from coming to Nigeria. However, findings from NCDMB indicated that the top five vessels in demand in the country included Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV).

Following its determination to enforce ban on certain categories of vessels that can be manufactured locally, some ship owners were denied foreign exchange worth N448.7 billion ($641 million) by Federal Government in 2022 as vessel importation into the country from South Korea, China, Russia, United States, The Netherlands, France and Spain had dropped by 38.4 per cent since 2018. It was revealed that 80 per cent of barges used in the country’s waterways were being built locally.

However, it would be recalled that a former Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, had explained that top five vessels that will be on demand in 2023 were security patrol vessels, jargon barges and crew boats. He noted that the vessels ac- counted for 66 per cent of marine vessel requirements, saying that crew boats, security vessels, guiding support vessels accounted for 49 per cent of vessels in demand till 2023. He explained: “Accommodation vessels, supply vessels, anchor handling truck vessels, tug boats, barg- es, will account for 23 per cent of the demand in the oil and gas industry.

Meanwhile, between 2020 and 2022, data obtained from International Trade Statistics (ITS) revealed that ship owners spent $4.7 billion to import vessels into the country from United States, Singapore, China, Belgium and Seychelles due to lack of shipyard in the country. It noted that a total of $271.7 million and $167.4 million was spent on vessels in 2020 and 2021 respectively, leading to 38.4 per cent drop or $104.3 million. In 2020, ITS explained that Nigeria imported $39 million special pur- pose ships, becoming the 41st largest importer of the vessels in the world.