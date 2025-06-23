FG Restates Role Of Insurance In Workers’ Welfare

Share

As part of its commitment to ensuring adequate protection for Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has reaffirmed the role of insurance in that regard.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop on Group Life insurance policy organised in Abuja by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Oyekunle Patience, emphasized in her opening address the importance of insurance in safeguarding public servants’ welfare and ensuring financial security for their families.

Represented by Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, she commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the annuity policy and also applauded NAICOM for initiating the training.

On his part, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omose – hin, represented by Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Administration, expressed appreciation for the collaboration and assured participants of NAICOM’s commitment to transparency and accountability in policy implementation.

The workshop aimed to equip civil servants with knowledge and tools to effectively manage and benefit from the Group Life Assurance Policy, a critical component of the Federal Government’s welfare package.

The event, which brought together stakeholders from government ministries, departments, and agencies to enhance understanding and implementation of the policy, marked a significant step in strengthening life insurance policy implementation across the federal civil service and reinforcing the government’s dedication to employee well-being.

