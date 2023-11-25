FG Restates Renewed Commitment For Science, Tech Education

Again, the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, yesterday reiterated the government’s renewed focus on the 70:30 admission ratio favouring science and technology programmes in polytechnics.

This was as he said that the Federal Government remains committed to supporting the polytechnic education as it recognises the pivotal role science and technology education play in national growth, in which the polytechnic sector, as a primary driver, occupies a central position in the quest for technological development.

The Minister spoke on Thursday in Lagos at the 35th convocation of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH). While saying that the government is aware of the various challenges confronting the education sector, he noted that the government is actively and frontally addressing the issues, which include accessibility, equity, funding, teacher capacity building, institutional management, technical and vocational education.

Towards this end, the Minister, who was represented by the Director of Legal Services in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Azorbo, stated that a comprehensive four-year Strategic Plan is underway, which will serve as the roadmap for the sectoral development. ”

A crucial step in this direction was the National Stakeholders’ Workshop, held on October 19, 2023, organised by the Federal Ministry Education. The envisioned roadmap is poised to shape the future of education in our nation,” the minister said. Meanwhile, he explained that to address these challenges, it is imperative that it would require collaborative efforts beyond the government.

He, therefore, called on stakeholders, particularly industry leaders to complement government initiatives through contributions to research, structural development, scholarships for underprivileged students, capacity building and graduate employment. “This partnership will significantly augment the accomplishments facilitated by agencies such as Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), PTDF and International Development Partners,” he added.

The Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, who said the ceremony marked a milestone in the academic journey of the graduating students; and the first convocation as the seventh Rector of the college, said at the end his five-year administration, the college will rank as the best tertiary institution in the country.

No fewer than 7,717 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of National Dploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), Professional Diploma and Certificates at the ceremony. Also, the Fellowship of the college was conferred on the Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum; Lady Christine Doja Otedola and Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu.