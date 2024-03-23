FG Restates Plan To Boost Power Supply To 6,500MW In 6-Month

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power on Friday reiterated the Federal Government’s intention to boost energy production from 3,500 megawatts to 6,500 megawatts within six months.

Adelabu made this known while highlighting the goal of enhancing the nation’s power supply to fulfil the rising energy demands during a working visit to several power projects in Lagos on Friday.

When Adelabu stated, “3,500 megawatts is not acceptable and we have plans to increase the capacity to a minimum of 6,000 to 6,500 within the next three to six months,” he underlined the need for increasing energy generation capacity.

The minister emphasised the critical role that the power sector plays in the advancement of industry and economy, but he also made a negative comparison between Nigeria’s power generation capacity and that of nations like China and Korea, underlining the need for significant improvement.

READ ALSO:

In response to issues facing the power industry, Adelabu emphasised the need to properly meet the country’s energy needs by giving baseload power generation first priority and progressively switching to cleaner energy sources.

In order to address the issues and enhance service delivery, he called on stakeholders to collaborate in response to the ongoing concerns about power interruptions.

Adelabu presented the government’s plan to give higher billing band clients priority when it comes to service provision, progressively providing better services to all segments through targeted infrastructure expenditures.