FG Restates Insurance Firms Key Drivers To Achieving $1trn GDP Targets 

The Federal Government has reiterated that the country’s insurance companies have key roles to play in its bid to achieve a $1 trillion economy in the next seven years, urging them to roll out key insurance packages/initiatives that would create instant values and benefits for Nigerians and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Commissioner for Insurance/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Olorundare Sunday Thomas dropped this hint during the launch of the AdvantageConnect App by Enterprise Life Assurance, a subsidiary of Enterprise Group Plc in Lagos.

Similarly, the NAICOM CEO also alluded to the fact that the country’s insurance companies must be proactive in bringing out robust insurance initiatives that would make the country’s insurance industry achieve the N1 trillion insurance premium mark at the end of 2023.

Thomas explained that insurance firms need to roll out more valuable insurance packages and initiatives in order to contribute immensely to the country’s GDP growth.

He commended the Chairman of Enterprise Group Plc, Keli Gadzekpo, and the staff for the launching of the AdvantageConnect App into the Nigerian market, saying that the initiative was strategically motivated as it would move forward the country’s insurance sector.

Thomas said: “Now to the programme of today, the launching of Advantage Connect. The Commission approved its launch today. “So I congratulate Enterprise Family for adding yet another product which is not just distribution but from end to end.

“One of the things that seems to be lacking in today’s insurance sector is having to create that awareness to give the people the value to sell.

“We are not selling cost, we are selling value. And that is what I think the Enterprise Nigeria Advantage Connect is doing.”

Speaking on the product’s launch, the Commissioner for Insurance stated, “Then I want to believe that the launching of this product is in line with the plans of the sector in the first instance. We believe that in this sector this year, we should be able to meet the N1 trillion insurance premium mark.

“That is what we are looking at. And again, looking beyond that, we must key into the national program. And what is the national programme, the regime of His Excellency, Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR has a vision for an economy of $1 trillion within the next seven years.

“What is the place of the Insurance sector in this vision? I believe that launching a product like this is going to place us in the mindset to be able to position ourselves and derisk the economy.”

Speaking about the need for a life planner and the uniqueness of Advantageconnect, Funmi Omo, Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Life, said “Life is full of uncertainties that have been aggravated by changing economic realities.

“We realised that many people see insurance as an afterthought, but we believe everyone should plan their lives to buy assurance amid life’s uncertainties. We have launched this product to connect people to a life planner next door who will be available as a reliable partner. Advantageconnect gives you the advantage”.