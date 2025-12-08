FG Restates Faith In Nigeria Becoming Productive Again

The Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, has restated the determination of the Federal Government to make Nigeria a production nation again. He stated that industrialisation was the next frontier of Nigerian content, adding that industrialisation was no longer optional but the path to prosperity, dignity and national sovereignty.

He restated commitment to moving the nation from plans to platforms, from frameworks to factories and from discussions to delivery. He added that Nigeria’s industrial future was not ahead of Nigerians, but in front of them, waiting to be built and expressed the hope that together, Nigerians with the government would build it.

Enoh spoke in his goodwill message in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during the Practical Nigerian Content Forum organized by the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB). He said that local content was no longer just a statutory requirement but is the nation’s economic lifeline.

He said: “Local content is no longer just a statutory requirement; It is our economic lifeline. Energy is no longer just a sectoral issue; It is the foundation of national competitiveness.

The Nigeria First Policy is no longer a slogan; It is a strategic national imperative. Local content is not just an oil and gas philosophy; it is the backbone of national productivity.

” The minister said that for too long, Nigeria treated local content as an oil and gas requirement but that currently, the nation recognises something profoundly more powerful. He stated that no nation scales local content without a strong industrial base and that no nation industrialises without a deliberate local content strategy.

According to him, local content is not simply a compliance framework; it is the foundation of industrial competitiveness. He said: “It is about, retaining value within our economy, building indigenous technical capacity, creating jobs for Nigerian youth, manufacturing equipment locally, developing our raw materials and supply chains, strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and securing national productivity and sovereignty.

“This is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, placed industrialisation and local value addition at the heart of Agenda 7 & 8 of the Renewed Hope Agenda. And it is why the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment is delivering the National Industrial Policy (NIP) 2025–2035: A comprehensive plan to transform Nigeria from a consuming economy into a producing nation.”

The minister explained that the National Industrial Policy (NIP) would strengthen local manufacturing, through incentives, standards, and clusterbased industrial zones; deepen domestic value addition, especially in steel, petrochemicals, gas-based industries, modular technologies, and fabrication and integrate energy and industry, because manufacturers cannot compete globally without stable and affordable energy.

He added that NIP would boost exports and competitiveness, with a renewed push for Made-in-Nigeria, rule-of-origin enforcement, and The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) readiness and mobilise investment into priority sectors.

The minister stated that no conversation about local content is complete without acknowledging the central issue which is that energy is the backbone of industrialisation. He described gas as the fuel of the nation’s future, and power is the oxygen that keeps the industries alive.

Enoh said: “Manufacturers in Nigeria currently spend 40–60 per cent of their production costs on energy. This is not just a challenge, it is a structural weakness that undermines competitiveness.

That is why FMITI has convened the Ministerial Energy Roundtable on Industrial Energy Security; bringing together Gas, Oil, Power, NNPCL, BOI, NSIA, InfraCorp, AfDB, Afreximbank and the private sector to deliver, dedicated industrial power corridors, gas availability for industries, Naira-based tariff pilots, embedded generation for industrial clusters and a unified national framework for industrial energy reliability. “Local content cannot flourish in darkness; industrialization cannot take root in an environment of unpredictable energy.