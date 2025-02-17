FG Restates Commitment To Youth Empowerment

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s youth to drive economic growth and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, made this assurance in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF).

according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga, Edun highlighted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has introduced several initiatives aimed at enhancing youth participation and financial inclusion in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He outlined key government programs designed to support youth empowerment, including the Student Loan Program, Digital & Creative Economy Fund, Consumer Credit Access, and Infrastructure Development projects to boost economic growth.

The Minister emphasized the government’s determination to remove barriers that hinder youth participation in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and exports.

He encouraged young Nigerians to take advantage of available economic opportunities and engage actively with government policies.

Commending the AYF’s vision, Edun assured the delegation that the government remains focused on fostering an inclusive and vibrant economy.

“The future belongs to you,” he stated, calling for continued collaboration between youth groups and the government to drive economic growth and national development.

Earlier, AYF National President, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi, commended the ministry’s achievements under President Tinubu’s administration, particularly in job creation, poverty alleviation, and economic expansion in Northern Nigeria.

Zagi noted that their visit aimed to explore areas of collaboration with the government, particularly in job creation, economic empowerment, and national development.

While acknowledging the government’s palliative efforts, he appealed for additional support ahead of the Ramadan fast to cushion the economic challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

