FG Restates Commitment To Integration Of S’East Zone In RHI

The Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has restated the Federal Government’s commitment to integrating the South-East geo-political zone into the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHI).

Idris gave this assurance in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, at the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House.

The Minister said that he was in the State for participation in the citizens’ engagement policy of the Federal Government geared towards showcasing the programmes and policies to the people.

“The citizens’ engagement policy would highlight important programmes initiated by President Bola Tinubu to enhance the infrastructural deficit in the country’

“Mr President is proud to associate with the people of the south-east zone, he will ensure that the zone remains in the forefront of the Renewed Hope Agenda”

According to him, “the Federal Government is poised to address critical sectors of the economy aimed at improving the well-being of the people’

“That is why Mr President had embarked on various projects in the south-east region of the country”

The Minister highlighted major legacy programmes of the APC Federal Government to include the student loan scheme, disbursement of more funds to sub-national governments across the country and infrastructural developments.

Earlier in a speech, Governor Nwifuru extolled President Bola Tinubu for his reforms and policies that have positively impacted in boosting the economic potential of the country

Nwifuru reiterated that the Federal Government must put some restrictions on the use of social media”

“It’s high time we put serious restrictions on the use of social media; no country lives this way”

The Minister was accompanied on the visit by Director Generals of Federal Government Agencies under the Ministry of Information, including Mr Bulama of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), and Malam Ali Mohammed Ali of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), among others.

Also in attendance was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Development (South-East zone), Barrister Chioma Nweze.