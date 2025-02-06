FG Restates Commitment To Improved Peace, Security

Share

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to enhance the nation’s security framework to ensure peace and security of the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made the declaration when he received the Management of the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria also known as Tarayyar Ekklesiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (TEKAN) led by its President, Rev. Joel Stephen Billi in Abuja.

The SGF stressed the ongoing efforts of the present administration to reinvigorate the security architecture of the Armed Forces in order to ensure peace and security in the country.

“There is no way a Government can function effectively, maximally and efficiently without peace. That is why we put emphasis on peace. Since when we took over, you know President Buhari has done a lot too, but there were areas left untouched. So it was the responsibility of the new Tinubu-led administration to move in headlong by increasing the firepower of the armed forces to ensure that peace is restored”.

He also highlighted the relative improvement in the security of the country since President Bola Tinubu’s assumption of office, stating that some Local Governments that were hitherto under the occupation of Boko Haram insurgents have been reclaimed by the Armed Forces.

Akume commended the efforts of the Church in supplementing the Government’s efforts in the area of education and health as well as promoting peaceful co-existence in the country. He assured them of the Government’s commitment to partner with them in promoting development and peaceful co-existence.

Speaking earlier, the President of TEKAN expressed his immense gratitude to the President for signing the Bill establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) into Law and the palliatives he has distributed to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

He also commended the efforts of the Federal Government in improving the welfare of Nigerians and urged the administration to do more in the area of security and palliative measures to mitigate hardship in the land.

