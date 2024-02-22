FG Restates Commitment To Implementing Agreement With Labour

Regarding the general welfare of workers and other matters, the Federal Government on Thursday said it is committed to carrying out the agreements it entered into with organised labour.

Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), made this announcement in Abuja.

According to Imohiosen, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, together with other dignitaries, attended a meeting where the federal government evaluated the agreements signed with organised labour.

He disclosed that significant advancements had been achieved in the agreements, such as the payment of four months’ wages instead of the six months’ wages that organised labour had been promised.

READ ALSO:

“From the payment of a wage award of N35,000 for six months, the government had so far paid for four months up to Dec. 31 2023.

“The remaining two months of January and February 2024 are being processed,” he said

He said that in order to assess and develop a reasonable and long-term minimum pay for Nigerian workers, the Federal Government has also established a 37-member Minimum pay Committee.

The director stated that the government has already committed a significant amount of money to the provision of CNG buses and conversion kits, and emphasised that the buses would be introduced soon to help Nigerians with their transportation needs.