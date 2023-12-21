FG Restates Commitment To Freeing Nigeria From Grips Of Corruption

…As AGF commissions new EFCC office complex in Ilorin

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has reiterated the Federal Government’s plan to free Nigeria from the grips of corruption, saying the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is pivotal to the actualisation of the dream.

Fagbemi, who stated this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while commissioning the Commission’s new office complex, described the new edifice as an attestation of the present administration’s determination and commitment to ridding Nigeria of corruption.

He said: “The EFCC is pivotal in the Tinubu administration’s plan to remove impediments to accountability in governance institutions and strengthen mechanisms and platforms by which Nigerians can hold public officers to account.”

To ensure the realisation of this noble objective, the AGF hinted at the plan by the federal government to embark on reforms aimed at strengthening the legal frameworks that would improve the Commission’s investigation and assets recovery efforts.

He added: “Beyond providing accommodation for the personnel of the Commission, it is the contemplation of this administration to remove every institutional and legal obstacle encumbering the Commission.

“The recovery and repatriation of Nigerian stolen wealth was an issue of great concern to the administration. So, the EFCC is expected to continue to lead the charge to trace, recover and facilitate the return of our stolen wealth.”

The Chief Law Officer also reminded officers of the Commission of their obligation to always conduct the Commission’s affairs strictly in accordance with the Rule of Law.

“Myself and the Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede are in accord on this, and I hope all personnel of the Commission will appreciate the fact that corruption is best fought within the ambit of the law”, he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, had charged officers of the Commission to be unsparing in their efforts to sanitise the business environment and support the country’s drive to attract Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, by tackling all forms of fraud head-on, stressing that there would be no excuses for non-performance.

Olukoyede used the occasion to reiterate his commitment to refocusing the anti-corruption war by adopting modalities capable of stimulating economic growth and development in the overall interests of Nigerians.

The EFCC boss commended Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his contribution to the successful delivery of the project. He also acknowledged the support of the Presidency and the National Assembly in appropriating funds for the completion of the project.

The EFCC Chairman, while commending the Ilorin Zonal Command for the successes recorded particularly in the mining sector, urged officers of the Commission to intensify more efforts to ensure the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration in the solid minerals sector.

Mr. Olukoyede, however, charged his men for more commitment, dedication and professionalism in the discharge of their duties. “I expect to see more vigorous enforcement of the law against illegal miners to ensure the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration in the solid minerals sector”, he said.

In his goodwill message, Governor AbdulRazaq noted that the fight against corruption is a national campaign that everybody must support, especially at institutional levels.