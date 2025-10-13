FG Restates Adherence To Fiscal Prudence, Sustainable Budgetary Practice

The Executive Chairman of Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Barrister Victor Muruako, said the commission would not shirk in its mandate of ensuring that all tiers and organs of government adhere to principles of fiscal prudence and sustainable budgetary practices.

He stated this over the weekend when he paid courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Comptroller Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, at the Service headquarters in Abuja.

Muruako said Federal Government’s reforms impact would be felt within the Nigerian Correctional Service, noting that such initiatives were integral to the broader agenda of national development.

The visit formed part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to deepen partnerships with key government institutions and reinforce the national drive towards transparency, accountability, and value for money in public sector operations.

He emphasized that the FRC, established under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, was mandated to ensure that all tiers and organs of government adhere to principles of fiscal prudence and sustainable budgetary practices.

The purpose of this visit is not merely about oversight. It is about building institutional systems that strengthen financial discipline, prevent waste, enhance transparency, and improve the quality of service delivery to Nigerians.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Commission remains committed to ensuring that every naira of public funds is judiciously applied for the benefit of citizens,” he stated.

The FRC Chairman also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Commission and agencies such as the NCS in improving non-oil revenue generation.

He noted that the Correctional Service played a vital role not only in the administration of justice and rehabilitation but also in supporting economic productivity through its various enterprises and vocational training initiatives.

In his response, ComptrollerGeneral Nwakuche expressed appreciation for the visit and commended the Fiscal Responsibility Commission for its proactive engagement with public institutions.

He noted that such partnerships are essential to driving fiscal discipline and efficiency across government sectors.

The CG further briefed the FRC delegation on the Service’s ongoing reforms, including efforts to strengthen internal revenue systems and improve operational capacity despite funding constraints.

“We recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility in achieving our mandate.

The Nigerian Correctional Service is determined to uphold the principles of accountability and efficient resource utilization in line with the objectives championed by the Fiscal Responsibility Commission,” she added.