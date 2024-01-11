FG Resolves Conflict Between RTEAN, Lagos Govt

…honours MoU with labour

The Federal government has said the conflict between the Lagos State government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has been resolved.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in a letter sighted by newsmen on Thursday in Abuja addressed to the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and copied Chief of Staff to the President, Governor of Lagos State, the IGP and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), noted that the resolution was part of the provisions contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of 2nd October 2023 between the FGN and the Organized labour.

According to Ribadu, operations of RTEAN in all motor parks in the state could resume, as a new Lagos State chairman of RTEAN in the person of Comrade Adeshina Teslim Hussaini, aka Okolomo, has been unanimously appointed, with all properties returned.

The letter reads:” I wish to humbly present my compliments to the Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria. The Secretary-General may kindly recall the protracted dispute between the Lagos State Government and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), which occurred due to contentious leadership issues of the Association.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), in compliance with the provisions of Item 6 of the Memorandum of Understanding dated 2 October 2023 between the FGN and the Organized Labour, intervened in the crisis in a bid to facilitate peaceful resolution of the issues. The intervention of the FGN was also in line with the commitment of the present Administration to bolster industrial harmony and ensure strict adherence to the rule of law.

“In view of the foregoing, I am delighted to inform you that the dispute between the Lagos State Government and the RTEAN has now been peacefully resolved. For your awareness, the following are the highlights of the resolutions agreed upon by all parties involved during the FGN intervention process:

“The contentious issue of RTEAN leadership has been laid to rest with the unanimous appointment of a new state Chairman of the Union in Lagos State.

“Comrade Adeshina Teslim Hussaini, aka Okolomo, is the new Chairman of RTEAN in Lagos State with effect from I January 2024.

The Lagos State office of RTEAN and all properties hitherto taken away are hereby returned to the Union. The operation of RTEAN in all motor parks in Lagos State is to resume with immediate effect.

“No member of RTEAN will be victimized by the Union or Lagos State Government for their role in the dispute. Lagos State Government, its agencies and the general public are to be intimated about the peaceful resolution.

“On this premise, you are humbly requested to intimate the Union on the amicable resolution of the dispute and the highlights of the agreements reached. While thanking you for your usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”