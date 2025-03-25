FG Resettles NDE Beneficiaries With Soft Loans, Starter Packs

Share

The Federal Government has resettled 5,532 beneficiaries who completed their training under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) through the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative nationwide, providing them with soft loans, starter tools, and equipment to kick-start their businesses.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who disbursed the resettlement tools, equipment, and soft loans to beneficiaries during an event on Tuesday in Abuja, described the initiative as evidence to the current administration’s commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians, particularly youths and vulnerable groups.

According to her, the beneficiaries were fortunate to be among those empowered with financial support and essential equipment, as many others trained by the NDE are yet to be resettled due to financial constraints.

She said: “The employment creation program we are celebrating today was meticulously designed to equip thousands of unemployed Nigerians with practical skills in various trades and vocations.

“Through the dedication of the NDE, these beneficiaries have undergone rigorous training, acquiring skills that will enable them to become self-reliant and productive members of society.

“Training alone is not enough. To translate these skills into sustainable and decent livelihoods, beneficiaries must be supported with the necessary tools, equipment, and financial resources to kick-start their ventures. This is why today’s resettlement exercise is a crucial milestone in our collective journey toward economic empowerment.”

While appealing to philanthropists, corporate organizations, and development partners to assist the NDE in ensuring trained beneficiaries are fully resettled, the Minister urged recipients to seize the opportunity and make the most of their skills and resources to build sustainable businesses, create jobs for others, and contribute to national economic growth.

“As a government, we will continue to support and expand initiatives that create employment, reduce poverty, and build a prosperous future for all Nigerians,” she added.

The Director General of NDE, Silas Agara, disclosed that in the last three months, the NDE successfully trained 33,692 unemployed Nigerian youths, women, and Persons Living with Disabilities in various demand-driven skills, including vocational skills training, entrepreneurship, and business management.

He explained that the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative is built on three core pillars: Skills development – Providing training and mentorship opportunities to equip unskilled and unemployed persons; resettlement packages – Offering loan facilities, access to finance, and starter packs and job creation – Collaborating with local businesses, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to create job opportunities, stimulate innovation, and drive economic growth.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to address unemployment and promote economic development. This initiative underscores our commitment to creating a brighter future for all, where everyone has access to meaningful work and opportunities for growth,” Agara stated.

He assured beneficiaries that the NDE remains committed to supporting them as they establish their businesses, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunity to drive economic growth and development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

