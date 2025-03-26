FG Resettles 5,532 NDE Beneficiaries With Soft Loans, Starter Packs

Share

The Federal Government has resettled 5,532 beneficiaries who have completed their trainings by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), under the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative nationwide, with soft loans, starter tools and equipments to kick-start their businesses.

Minister of State Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who disbursed the resettlement tools, equipment and soft loans to beneficiaries yesterday in Abuja, noted that it was proof of the current administration’s efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youths andd vulnerable groups.

According to her, the beneficiaries were fortunate to amongst those empowered financially and with essential equipment they need to be able to establish their own businesses, as many others who have been trained by NDE were yet to be resettled due to financial constraints.

She said: “The employment creation programme we are celebrating today was meticulously designed to equip thousands of unemployed Nigerians with practical.skills in various trades and vocations.

“Through the dedication of the NDE, these beneficiaries have undergone rigorous training, acquiring skills that will enable them to become self reliant and productive members of society.

“Training is not enough therefore, to translate these skills into sustainable and decent livelihoods, beneficiaries must be supported with the necessary tools, equipment and financial resources to kick-start their ventures. “This is why today’s resettlement exercise is a crucial milestone in our collective journey toward economic empowerment.”

While appealing to philanthropists, corporate organisations and development partners to assist the NDE in ensuring trained beneficiaries were resettled, the minister charged the beneficiaries to “seize the opportunity, make use of the skills and resources they have received to build sustainable businesses, create jobs for others and contribute to the economic growth of our great nation.

“As a government, we will continue to support and expand initiatives that create employment, reduce poverty and build a prosperous future for all Nigerians.”

