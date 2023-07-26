FG Requires N9trn New Borrowing To Finance N11trn 2023 Budget Deficit

…Nigeria’s challenge is revenue – DMO Boss

The Nigerian government has required a new borrowing in excess of N9 trillion to keep up with the financing of the N11 trillion deficit of 2023 Appropriation Act (Budget) of about N21 trillion, Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The agency in addition said that at a debt stock to GDP ratio of below the 25% threshold, Nigeria ranked among the lowest debt stock nations globally, saying revenue is the challenge facing the country.

The country’s debt service to revenue ratio peaked at 100 percent in 2022, a relatively high position that shrinks fiscal space available to the government for fresh borrowings. Director – General, DMO Patience Oniha made these known yesterday in her goodwill message delivered at a one-day technical round table on the economic blue print for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration organised by Action Aid Nigeria.

Oniha explained that debt stock continues to grow primarily, as a result of consecutive budget deficits, a development it said ‘unavoidably’ resulted in an increase in debt service obligations.

Currently, DMO noted that debt service consumes a significant portion of the country’s revenues, not necessarily because its debt stock was high but as revenue of low and worse, which often underperforms targets in the budgets.

According to DMO, Nigeria currently carries a debt weight of N49.85 trillion for the period ending March 31st, 2023 from N46.25 trillion as of December 21st, 2022. The sum represents external and domestic debts of the federal government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

This excludes the amount the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) advanced to the Federal Government via ways and means in excess of N20 trillion.

Oniha lauded Tinubu’s administration for some bold but painful reforms he took which she described best and right choice policy that were in the collective interest of Nigerians.

She said the president laid bare his economic agenda and manifesto during the campaign.

“We have also witnessed the implementation of some aspects of the Plan such as the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and the unification of the Naira exchange rates.

“The implementation of these has yielded immediate benefits but has also created some pains which the Government is trying to alleviate, particularly for the most vulnerable in the society.

“Over the past few years, the economy has been the subject of intense debates with suggestions from many experts and analysts on what the government should or should not do to remedy the situation”.

Oniha said the situation of the economy needed critical and urgent attention to avoid a deterioration in major economic and social indices. She said some of the measures that had been taken so far were not only needed but essential to propel Nigeria toward sustainable development.

“In this pursuit, we must aim for a development model that leads to increased employment opportunities and higher income levels. Low growth with high unemployment levels is insufficient to achieve sustainable growth that aligns with our collective aspirations.

“While the pains from the recent government actions have led to criticism about their necessity and timing, I will delve into the impact of subsidies and exchange rates on the Budget. Perhaps, this may enable us better appreciate the long-term benefits of these policy actions”

“As many of you are aware, the debt stock has grown but it is important to understand the reasons behind this growth. Subsidies are an expenditure item in the budget, thus invariably, they contribute to the budget deficits. On the other hand, the Naira exchange rates used for the Budgets are the official rates, which we all know are much lower than the open market rates, the effect of which is lower Revenue. Overall, these two policy stances that were maintained over many years contributed to consecutive budget deficits which were financed by an average of 90% through borrowings”, she said.

DMO Boss said president Tinubu has started to reverse hitherto negative economic policies, a development that spurred much higher revenue.

” In June and July 2023, the funds distributed by the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) were over N907 billion and N1.959 trillion respectively, compared to between N500 billion and N750 billion previously.

“The recent quick actions to bring Revenue to the fore by the present administration are steps in the right direction. My main message here is that we cannot discuss growth, development, or debt without giving due consideration to Revenue.

“It is now imperative that we confront revenues and take decisive actions to further strengthen our Revenue streams from all sources. We expect to see improvements in revenues from the work of the committee on revenues set up by his Excellency, President Tinubu”, Oniha submitted.