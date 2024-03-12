FG Requests IFAD’s Approval For $20m Agric Project Financing

The Federal Government has requested the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to approve Twenty Million Dollars ( $20m) in addition to financing the implementation of Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) phase 2.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari who made the request on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with some top officials of IFAD, also appealed for the release of a $5m Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP) grant to Value Chain Development Program (VCDP)qa.

Kyari said, “It is my strong belief that some of the next steps in the implementation of LIFE-ND which include the approval of a one-year extension, request for $20m additional Financing (AF) and preparation of LIFE-ND phase 2 will be given accelerated attention.

” I would also like to appeal for the release of a $5m ASAP grant to VCDP for climate change adaptation as well as the approval of her request for a two-year extension to enable the program to improve on its disbursement status”.

Earlier, the IFAD’s Associate Vice President, Dr Donal Brown, said his agency has an interest in supporting Nigeria to solve its food challenges.

Brown noted that while IFAD was working to review its agricultural project in Nigeria, there was the possibility of starting new projects targeted at improving food production.

He said, ” Part of that is looking at the new projects and part of it is looking at the performance of the existing projects and how we can strengthen the performance of the existing projects as well as design new ones.

“You raised it, and I think it is a very important time, not least after the President declared the food emergency crisis.

” IFAD can play its part in supporting that. We’re not a humanitarian agency, but much of what we do is strengthening agriculture and food security. For example, not only have you got the current problem, but we’re just approaching the planting season for the new planting season, so how can we improve that”