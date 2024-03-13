FG Requests Ifad’s Approval For $20M Agric Project Financing

The Federal Government has requested the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to approve $20 million additional financing for the implementation of Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) Phase 2.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, who made the request yesterday in Abuja during a meeting with some top IFAD officials, also appealed for the release of $5 million Adaptation for Smallholder Agriculture Programme (ASAP) grant to Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP).

Kyari said: “It is my strong belief that some of the next steps in the implementation of LIFE-ND, which include the approval of one year extension, request for $20 million Additional Financing (AF) and preparation of LIFE-ND Phase 2, will be given accelerated attention.

“I would also like to appeal for the release of the $5 million ASAP grant to VCDP for climate change adaptation as well as the approval of her request for a two-year extension to enable the programme to improve on its disbursement status.” Earlier, IFAD’s Associate Vice President, Dr Donal Brown, said his agency has interest in supporting Nigeria to solve its food challenges.