FG Reopens Independence Bridge In Lagos Amid Traffic Woes

Share

In a decisive move to alleviate the severe gridlock that had plagued Lagos in recent days, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has reopened the Independence Bridge to vehicular traffic.

The reopening, which took effect at 3 PM on Friday, follows urgent repair works on the critical bridge that links key areas of Lagos Island.

The bridge had been abruptly closed for essential maintenance and structural rehabilitation without prior notice, an action that triggered widespread disruption and extensive traffic congestion across the city.

Commuters faced prolonged delays as alternative routes became overwhelmed, sparking public frustration and mounting calls for government intervention.

In a press briefing captured on video, Umahi reassured Lagosians that the reopening was a vital step toward restoring normalcy on one of the city’s busiest routes.

“By 3 PM today, the Independence Bridge will be open to the public,” he announced. “We are committed to ensuring that repair works continue in phases so that all structural issues are permanently resolved without further inconvenience.”

Earlier in the week, officials had indicated that the bridge might remain closed until the end of May to allow for comprehensive repairs.

However, the sudden closure created chaos, with Motorists reporting delays of up to two hours on routes that usually take just minutes.

“I was stranded in traffic for hours—it’s a relief to finally see progress,” one frustrated commuter said.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, confirmed that while the bridge is now accessible, remedial works will continue overnight to address areas affected during the initial repair phase.

The phased approach is designed to uphold safety while minimizing the impact on the city’s overstretched road network.

To further ease traffic, authorities have mapped out alternative routes to facilitate movement during ongoing repairs.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is set to enforce these diversions and assist in directing drivers to less congested corridors.

As the city begins to recover from the disruption, Umahi’s swift response underscores the federal government’s commitment to responsive infrastructure management, a move welcomed by both residents and commercial operators alike.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

