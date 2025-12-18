FG Reopens 47 Unity Colleges, Reaffirms Commitment To School Safety

The Federal Government has officially reopened all 47 previously closed Federal Unity Colleges nationwide, emphasizing its commitment to student safety and the uninterrupted delivery of quality education.

The reopening follows the strengthening of security measures within and around the affected schools, allowing academic activities to fully resume.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, the ministry confirmed that students have safely returned to their campuses. Many have completed their December academic programmes, while others have concluded their examinations.

“The safety, welfare, and well-being of students remain our highest priority,” the statement read, assuring parents, guardians, and the public that the government continues to collaborate with relevant security agencies to maintain stability in school environments across the country.

The ministry reiterated the government’s resolve to protect every Nigerian child and uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment, highlighting that education remains a key pillar of national growth and development.

According to the statement, the safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several Unity Colleges demonstrate the government’s determination to prevent disruptions to the academic calendar despite prevailing security challenges.

The ministry also expressed appreciation to parents, school administrators, and students for their cooperation and patience, reaffirming its commitment to sustaining a secure, stable, and uninterrupted education system nationwide.