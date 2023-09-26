FG Renews Support For Integrated, Eco-Friendly Agriculture

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has said it would continue to promote Integrated Agricultural Systems, such as the Songhai farming model and other eco-friendly ones.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev who addressed participants during the celebration of the World Rivers Day, in Abuja, said that the present administration was prepared to harness all water resources to ensure food security in the country.

Utsev disclosed that government has impounded about 70 billion cubic meters of water in 260 dams across the country for the purpose of irrigation and hydropower projects.

According to him, rivers in Nigeria have played critical socio-economic roles in the well-being of the nation, hence the need to pay special attention to celebrating it.

He disclosed that ” the Ministry will continue to promote Integrated Agricultural Systems, such as the Songhai Integrated Farming Model, which is eco-friendly and supports cleaner energy options, including solar.

He added, “The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security underscore the government’s commitment to address food security, environmental protection, improved access to safe water and sanitation, tackling rising food prices, and harnessing the potential of the agriculture value chain”.