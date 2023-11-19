FG Renews Efforts For Tractor Production To Boost Food Security

The Federal Government has said it has renewed its efforts towards the production of more tractors that will boost food production and security across the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed this over the weekend, said about 2,000 tractors were being projected to be produced in-country yearly.

The Minister stated this while receiving in the audience a delegation from John Deere led by its Vice President, Jason Braintley, on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

Kyari noted that making tractors available and accessible in the country would enhance food production, create jobs for Nigerian farmers, especially women and youth as well as achieve food and nutrition security in the country.

He further disclosed that ” the visit was a follow-up to the meeting between Nigeria’s Vice President Ibrahim Shettima and top officials of John Deere at the recent World Food Prize Foundation held in Lowa, USA.

He said that” when produced, the government would not off-take the tractors but provide the enabling environment to make the tractors affordable at a low-interest rate to Nigerian farmers and boost all-year round farming”.

In his remarks, Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, said that the government had already initiated some measures that will help to identify genuine farmers who need the tractors.

Also Speaking, the Vice President of John Deere, Jason Braintley said his team was in Nigeria to understudy the business climate to determine the extent of their collaboration with Nigeria’s government.

He also added that his company would be open for ” hiring, acquisition and production, in addition to after-sales services, supply of genuine spare parts and training of operators and mechanics.

” The capacity of the tractors would range between 75 and 90 horse-power for use in different terrains in the country”.