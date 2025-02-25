FG Renews Commitment To Public Health Through Safe Water

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it has renewed commitment and more investments towards achieving improved public health across the country through the provision of safe water and sanitation.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, who disclosed this in Abuja said the Federal Government has strengthened collaboration with various stakeholders in order to accelerate the achievement of good public health and sustainable environmental sanitation.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Richard Pheelangwah at the Ministry’s inaugural edition of the Annual Water Quality Conference, said that the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s ” Renewed Hope Agenda” has approved budgetary allocation that will effectively drive the ongoing reforms in the water sector.

He noted that the government was concerned about the quality of water that is available for consumption and would not compromise to mechanisms for its monitoring and periodic evaluation.

Utsev disclosed that the Ministry has established 12 water quality laboratories across the country for water quality monitoring and surveillance.

According to him, ” The Ministry selected the theme of this conference “Safe Water for Sustainable Public Health.” The theme underscored the crucial role of water quality in achieving national and global development goals since access to safe water has a significant effect on our progress toward sustainable development.

He said, “The Ministry, despite these daunting challenges, is leveraging modern technologies to put in place innovative solutions, while collaborating with local and international partners to squarely address the water quality challenges.

” To further demonstrate the Ministry’s resilience to addressing the common tasks, we are committed to mobilising the entire Nigerians towards ending the practice of open defecation to improve water quality, public health, and environmental sanitation for the overall well-being of Nigerians.

” In this regard, the Nigerian Roadmap for Water Quality Management was developed to clearly guide Water Quality Management in the country by initiating functional National Water Quality Reference Laboratories and Monitoring Network Programme.

“So far, twelve (12) water quality laboratories have been established across the country for water quality monitoring and surveillance.

“The freshwater restoration and source water protection programme were equally initiated to secure our water sources from the rivers, lakes and artificial reservoirs”.

