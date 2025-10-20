FG Renews Call For Revamping Of Lake Chad Basin

…To expand Irrigation Systems Across Nigeria

The Federal Government has renewed calls for the revamping of the Lake Chad Basin in order to revive the economic activities that once thrived within that region.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made the call recently after a bilateral meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Dr QU Dongyu, on the sidelines of the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF), held in Rome, Italy.

Kyari stated that Nigeria would require FAO’s technical and financial support towards achieving the revamping of the Lake Chad Basin.

He also disclosed plans to collaborate with the FAO in expanding irrigation systems across the country, as a measure towards enhancing food security.

He said that Nigeria’s present administration was working to expand irrigation systems, as part of plans to achieve all-season farming in the country.

Kyari noted that irrigation would boost agricultural productivity, promote sustainable development and increase employment opportunities for Nigerian farmers.

Kyari stated that “ the ministry would strengthen collaboration with FAO in expanding irrigation systems to improve water management and resilience for smallholder farmers and enhance year-round agricultural production”

In his remarks, the Director General, FAO, Dr QU Dongy,u reaffirmed FAO’s commitment towards supporting Nigeria’s agricultural priorities.

Dongyu noted that the organisation would also support partner countries in implementing mutual goals that promote food security, climate resilience, and rural prosperity.