FG Removes Universities, Polytechnics From IPPIS, Introduces New Platform

The Federal Government has discontinued the use of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to pay salaries to staff of Federal Tertiary Institutions (FTIs).

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Bawa Mokwa made this known during an interview with The Nation.

He added that the November salaries for FTIs would be processed through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Mokwa said, “It was only natural for the IPPIS platform for FTIs to be shut down, given the Federal Government’s directive to remove these institutions from the system.”

According to him, institutions are required to prepare their payrolls in Excel format and submit them to IPPIS for verification and validation.

He however said the government has not issued any directive for workers to change the financial institutions linked to their IPPIS accounts.

He told workers not to make any panic-driven decisions as their welfare remains the top priority of the government.

He explained that any decision to change salary accounts is entirely personal for each worker, with no mandate from the IPPIS office.

However, workers with valid reasons for changing their salary accounts were advised to follow the official procedures provided by the OAGF to ensure a smooth transition without payroll disruptions.

The OAGF, also known as the Treasury, urged financial institutions to enhance their services and ensure effective management of accounts holding workers’ salaries.

