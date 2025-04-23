FG Releases N50b To Settle ASUU, Other Federal Varsity Unions

Share

The Federal Government on Wednesday released the sum of ₦50 billion to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities to settle their earned allowances as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa who made the announcement in Abuja, described the release as yet another testament to President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector.

According to him, the gesture was a reflection of the current administration’s bold resolve to transit the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.

He said: “This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them. By prioritizing their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

A statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade, noted that the Minister expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s heartfelt appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their sustained trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.

“The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past—forever.”

The Honourable Ministry of Education has also pledged to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the education value chain to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education, comparable to global standards.

This announcement marks a significant step in the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reinforces the Federal Government’s determination to make the Nigerian education sector a shining model for Africa and the world.

Share