FG Releases N43.3bn To Health Workers

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the welfare of doctors and other health workers, with over N43.3 billion already disbursed or in process for payment to address outstanding arrears, allowances, and training funds.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who made the disclosure at a highlevel meeting between the Ministry and leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), said the government remains determined to sustaining industrial harmony and reforming the health sector by prioritising workers’ well-being.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Director and Head of Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Alaba Balogun, yesterday in Abuja, the Federal Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, commenced the payment of seven months’ arrears of the 25/35% upward review of CONMESS and CONHESS to all categories of health workers.

The statement disclosed that N10 billion was paid in August 2025, while another N21.3 billion has been moved to the IPPIS account for payment as of October 30, 2025. An additional N11.995 billion is being processed for release within 72 hours to settle other arrears, including accoutrement allowances.

Furthermore, the government has released N10.6 billion as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to resident doctors nationwide. On recruitment, Dr. Salako revealed that special waivers have been approved to facilitate the massive employment of health professionals across federal tertiary institutions.

Under the Renewed Hope Health Agenda, over 20,000 health workers were recruited in 2024, while another 15,000 have already been approved for employment in 2025.

The Federal Government assured the doctors that these interventions demonstrate its “unwavering resolve” to safeguarding the rights of health workers and maintaining uninterrupted healthcare delivery nationwide.