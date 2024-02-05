FG Releases Guidelines For 2nd Phase Nationwide Dry Season Farming

The Federal Government on Monday released guidelines for the Second Phase of the nationwide dry season farming.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari when he received in a courtesy visit, four Governors of Kwara, Taraba, Ondo, and Kogi states, in Abuja.

Kyari noted that the government was taking the 2nd Phase of the Dry Season farming very seriously because it was a measure to curb the lingering food insecurity.

The Minister noted that the first phase of the project was focused only on Wheat Production, and only 15 states participated, but this 2nd Phase is going to be nationwide with rice, maize, and cassava already selected for special attention.

Kyari also noted that the guidelines were coming to ensure that the 50 percent subsidy which the Federal government would release, produced the expected outcomes.

He said, “We will therefore, like you to use the instrumentality of your offices as Governors to ensure the readiness of your respective States for optimal participation in this second phase for the cultivation of rice, maize, and cassava.

” Among the readiness criteria that we would like to reiterate for this phase are that the land is prepared and available for immediate cultivation; that the irrigable lands are allotted or owned by verifiable genuine farmers; and that the state is participating in the last mile of the entire chain.

” I should also like to point out that a success factor in the second phase will involve an early determination by states of the adequacy of 50% subsidies being provided by the Federal Government under the NASG Project.

” This is because some farmers in some states could not come up with counterpart funding required for their input redemption thereby prompting some State Governments to further subsidize them.

” In restructuring the guidelines for this second phase, the expectation is that Executive Governors or their designated representatives will chair the Implementation Committee at the State Level”, he added.