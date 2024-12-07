FG Releases Final Recruitment List For Fire Service

Share

The Federal Government, on Saturday, announced the release of the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 Federal Fire Service recruitment exercise.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed in Abuja.

According to him, the names of successful candidates are now accessible on the Board’s portal.

Ahmed also said the final documentation for successful candidates will take place at the Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Centre, Nigerian Correctional Service, National Headquarters, Abuja, from Monday, December 9 to December 21, 2024.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform candidates who applied for recruitment into the Federal Fire Service to visit the Board’s portal from Monday, December 9, 2024, to check their status in the final stage of the recruitment process and download their invitation letter.

“Candidates are required to report in white tops and shorts and must bring both original and photocopies of their credentials.

“They are advised to adhere strictly to the date and instructions provided in their invitation letters.” the statement reads

