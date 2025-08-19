FG Releases Automated Admissions Into Federal Unity Colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the release of automated admissions into Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the initiative marks a major milestone in promoting transparency, efficiency, and optimal capacity management in secondary school placement.

According to the statement, the reform, driven by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, ensures that all admissions are now fully automated and strictly conducted within the approved capacity of each school, thereby eliminating challenges of overstretched facilities.

The minister was quoted as saying:

“This reform guarantees fairness, operational efficiency, and sustained quality in our Federal Unity Colleges.”

The current admission exercise covers 80 conventional Federal Unity Colleges (Junior Secondary School 1), while admissions into the remaining 42 Federal Technical Colleges under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme will be released in due course.

Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, described the automation as a “game-changer,” noting that:

“The new system ensures that admission aligns with each school’s capacity, creating a better learning environment for students.”

The ministry said the reform is expected to streamline the admission process, improve accountability, and uphold the highest educational standards across Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

Parents, guardians, and students are advised to check admission results on the Ministry’s official website.