FG Releases 2024 Nursing Examination Results

On Monday, the Federal Government officially released the 2024 results of the Professional Examination in General and Post-Basic Nursing Programs.

The Nursery and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) made this known in a circular dated November 10, 2024, and signed by the Acting Registrar of NMCN, Ngadi Alhassan.

According to the circular, a total of 18,139 candidates passed, reflecting an overall pass rate of 88%.

The Heads of Nursing Institutions in Nigeria are instructed to access their institution’s results online starting Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to inform you that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare has approved the release of the results of the November 2024 Professional Examination in General/Post Basic Nursing Programmes.

“Summary of the results indicated that eighteen, thousand, one hundred and thirty-nine (18,139) candidates were successful, representing 88 per cent pass.

“The breakdown is as follows: A) General Nursing Programme Twelve thousand, five hundred and thirty-four (12,534) candidates were successful, representing 88 per cent pass; refresher program Forty-two (42) candidates were successful, representing 45 per cent pass; Foreign Trained Nursing (FTN); One hundred and seventy-eight (178) candidates were successful in representing 43 per cent pass; Post Basic Nursing Programmes Four thousand, five hundred and thirteen (4, 513) candidates were successful, representing a 96 per cent pass rate and Community Nursing Programme.

“Eight hundred and seventy-two (872) candidates were successful, representing 74 per cent pass.”