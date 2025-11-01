FG Releases ₦43.3bn For Health Workers, Begins Fresh Recruitment Drive

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the welfare of doctors and other health workers, with over ₦43.3 billion already disbursed or in process for payment to address outstanding arrears, allowances, and training funds.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako who made this disclosure at a high-level meeting between the Ministry and leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), said the government remains determined to sustain industrial harmony and reform the health sector by prioritizing workers’ well-being.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry, Alaba Balogun on Saturday in Abuja, the Federal Government in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, commenced the payment of seven months’ arrears of the 25%/35% upward review of CONMESS and CONHESS to all categories of health workers.

The statement disclosed that ₦10 billion was paid in August 2025, while another ₦21.3 billion has been moved to the IPPIS account for payment as of October 30, 2025.

“An additional ₦11.995 billion is being processed for release within 72 hours to settle other arrears, including accoutrement allowances.

Furthermore, the government has released ₦10.6 billion as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to resident doctors nationwide.

On recruitment, Dr Salako revealed that special waivers have been approved to facilitate the massive employment of health professionals across federal tertiary institutions.

Under the Renewed Hope Health Agenda, over 20,000 health workers were recruited in 2024, while another 15,000 have already been approved for employment in 2025.

The Federal Government assured that these interventions demonstrate its “Unwavering resolve” to safeguard the rights of health workers and maintain uninterrupted healthcare delivery nationwide.

The statement partly reads: “These measures are part of a comprehensive effort to tackle the effects of brain drain and ensure that Nigeria’s health facilities are adequately staffed, safe, and capable of delivering quality care.”

The Ministry confirmed that collective bargaining negotiations were ongoing with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), and the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANM).

Also, to strengthen dialogue, the Ministry has engaged Prof. Dafe Otobo, an industrial relations expert, to mediate and facilitate consensus among stakeholders.

On other issues, the Ministry clarified that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) only reclassified, not downgraded, certificates from the West African Postgraduate Medical College, describing the move as a routine regulatory adjustment.

Addressing the dismissal of five doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, the Ministry said three have been offered reinstatement opportunities, while the remaining two cases are under review by the expert negotiator for possible administrative resolution.

The Ministry also noted that payment delays and promotion bottlenecks are being addressed with the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), while special pension matters are being handled jointly with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Reaffirming government’s stance, Dr. Salako said, “Our health workforce is the bedrock of Nigeria’s healthcare reform. Every policy, investment, and strategy under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative is anchored on their well-being, motivation, and professional fulfillment.”