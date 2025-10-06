FG Reiterates Commitment To Teachers’ Welfare

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing teachers’ welfare and promoting collaboration among educators to strengthen learning outcomes nationwide.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, restated this yesterday in Abuja at the grand finale of the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration and the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards.

The minister said the commemoration, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession,”aligns with Nigeria’s education reform agenda and the global initiative championed by UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF and Education International.

The theme, according to the minister, is to recognise teachers’ vital role in national development. He noted that teachers remain the bedrock of human capital development and nation-building, add ing that rewarding their efforts was an investment in quality education, student achievement, and national progress.

Alausa said: “Our experience has shown that when teachers are supported to work together through peer mentoring, joint lesson planning, co-teaching and the use of digital platforms, learning outcomes improve, and teachers experience professional growth and fulfillment.”

The minister explained that the Ministry had implemented several policies to revitalise the teaching profession, including the National Teacher Policy, aimed at empowering and motivating teachers.

According to him, the ministry is encouraging peer support structures at school and zonal levels and leveraging ICT to connect teachers across states to access global best practices.

He added that the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), the National Teachers Institute (NTI), and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) were all working to ensure continuous professional development and regulatory compliance in the teaching profession.