FG reiterates commitment to sustainable mobility solution in Nigeria

The Federal Government, on Friday, reiter ated its commitment towards promotingsustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions in the country. The Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Enoh, disclosed the Federal Government’s position at the inauguration of NEV T6 Electric Buses by NEV Motors Limited in Abuja. Sen. John Ewan congratulated NEV Motors for the innovation, emphasizing that the initiative aligned with the Federal Government’s target of achieving 30 per cent growth in electric mobility, in line with the Nigeria Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

”This launch goes beyond introducing buses; it is about embracing innovation to ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the global automotive industry”. “Electric Vehicles represent the future of mobility and that future starts today”, he said. Also speaking at the launch event, the Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin called for the production of more affordable economy vehicles for Nigerians, adding that the unveiling of NEV 6T electric buses signifies Government’s readiness to invest in green energy mobility. Osanipin applauded NEV Motors for the innovation, and charged Nigerians to embrace green energy mobility in the interest of health and the environment. “The buses we are inaugurating today are 100 per cent electric, which is zero emissions and we know what that signifies for our health and the environment”.

“We have to embrace clean energy and the inauguration of these buses is our own way of doing that” he said. Highlighting various projects of the NADDC geared towards repositioning the auto sector, he emphasized Council’s commitment to enable infrastructure and local content development for EV’s and other Nigerian made vehicles to aid adoption of new innovative technology in the industry. “The world is changing and Nigeria must be leaders in the automotive industry, we are committed to supporting and creating an enabling environment that will further strengthen our economy and position Nigeria globally in the auto sector”

