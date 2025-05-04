FG Reiterates Commitment To Settle N4tn Power Sector Debt

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to urgently address the N4 trillion debt crippling Nigeria’s power generation sector.

This assurance followed high-level talks between the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the leadership of the Generating Companies of Nigeria (GenCos) in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the minister’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji.

The move, the statement noted, is aimed at averting a potential collapse of the nation’s power infrastructure.

Adelabu assured GenCos executives that the government would prioritize the immediate payment of a significant portion of the debt in cash, while the balance would be settled through financial instruments.

He revealed plans for a meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the GenCos leadership to finalize the proposal.

“There is a need to pay a substantial amount of the debt in cash. At the minimum, let us pay a significant portion, then settle the rest using debt instruments like promissory notes,” Adelabu said.

He added that the outstanding balance would be cleared within six months using these instruments.

“We recognize the urgency of this matter. The government is committed to resolving this debt to stabilize the sector and prevent further crisis,” he stated.

Leading the GenCos delegation was Col. Sani Bello (retd), Chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions and the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGN).

He raised concerns about the sector’s critical condition, emphasizing that the N4 trillion debt posed a serious threat to operations.

He warned that liquidity constraints had left GenCos unable to access loans or maintain their infrastructure.

“Without urgent intervention, the entire power ecosystem could collapse,” he cautioned.

Kola Adesina, Chairman of Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited, also described the situation as a national emergency.

“Everything hinges on power—industries, homes, hospitals. We cannot afford to let the sector fail,” he said.

Adelabu acknowledged the government’s role in the sector’s challenges and pledged to clear the debts and implement reforms to ease operational bottlenecks.

He emphasized the need for full liberalization of the power sector and advocated for cost-reflective tariffs.

“Citizens must pay the appropriate price for the energy they consume. While the Federal Government will continue to offer targeted subsidies to economically disadvantaged Nigerians, we must understand that our economy cannot sustain blanket subsidies indefinitely,” he said.

He also called for nationwide public sensitization campaigns to promote efficient electricity use and encourage tariff compliance.

Joy Ogaji, Chief Executive Officer of APGN, highlighted systemic challenges facing GenCos, including chronic payment defaults, erratic gas supply, and foreign exchange volatility.

She noted that the naira’s plunge from ₦157/$1 in 2013 to ₦1,600/$1 had severely impacted maintenance budgets and loan servicing.

“GenCos have borne unsustainable risks—from grid failures to unproductive taxes—while remaining patriotic,” she said.

Adelabu concluded by outlining the government’s broader plan to transition the sector towards sustainability, including regulatory reviews to reduce levies and enhance market stability.

He also encouraged GenCos to collaborate with the government in advocacy efforts aimed at public education on electricity usage and tariff realities.

Share