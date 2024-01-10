FG reiterates commitment to gas as transition fuel

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, has said that the administration will continue to advocate for gas as a transition fuel. She added that the administration would also be accountable for improvement of the investment climate and operating environment. She spoke yesterday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lagos Free Zone Gas Distribution project by Optimera Energy LFZE in Lekki, Lagos. Optimera Energy is a consortium made up of Falcon Corporation Limited, FHN Gas Limited and ND Western Midstream Limited. The Consortium was formed in 2022 to play a major part in Nigeria’s energy transition, focusing on developing and executing gas distribution projects. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo, said that natural gas was a critical component of the nation’s energy mix and that it offers cleaner and more efficient solutions.

He said: “The infrastructure that was inaugurated is not just about pipes and stations; but is about powering communities, industries, and dreams. He added that it is about creating a foundation for economic growth, job creation, and environmental sustainability. “It is about making Nigeria an economic giant within the subregion using our abundant gas resources.” The Managing Director of Optimera Energy, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, said the infrastructure comprised a 25MMScf/D City gate station, scalable to 100MMScf/D, together with necessary ancillary infrastructure which includes 10km distribution lines within the zone as well as a 6.5km x 10 inches gas pipeline from the Escravos – Lagos Pipeline System tie-in point in the Lekki corridor outside the zone to Optimera City Gate Station at the Lagos Free zone. She said: “Our company, Optimera Energy LFZE, was birthed from a consortium of expertise in downstream, midstream, and upstream Gas development.

This Natural Gas distribution project is not just a testament to our corporate prowess and a showcasing of the collective experiences and brand power of our founding partners – NDW Midstream, FHN Gas, and Falcon Corporation; but it is a symbol of our collective dedication to our nation Nigeria’s economic development and re-industrialisation.”