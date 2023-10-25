FG Reiterates Commitment To Address Humanitarian Challenges Faced By Benue IDPs

…Benue has 14, 229 people; 2, 403 households in one IDP camp, says govt

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to address humanitarian challenges confronting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Mr. Tijani Ahmed, stated this during the flagoff of the distribution of relief materials at Ichwa IDP camp in Makurdi, the state capital.

The items distributed included, sewing machines, mattresses, foodstuff, and other household items.

Mr. Ahmed said the primary aim of the federal government was to ensure that peace and security are restored in Benue and Nigeria so that the IDPs can return to their homes and rebuild their lives.

“The Commission is working hard to strengthen our collaboration with the state government to address the humanitarian challenges and provide durable solutions. The plight of our dear brothers and sisters who have been forced to flee their homes by conflict is a pressing concern.

“My dear brothers and sisters, I have seen you beaten by rain and scorched by the sun because you live in dilapidated makeshift shelters. You have fled your homes left behind your farmlands and lost your livelihoods. As a Commission, we are not oblivious of the numerous you face.”he said

The Federal Commissioner further assured that the Commission was fully committed to the plight of IDPs and would continue to support them in every way possible.

“I want to assure you that as the Federal Commissioner of The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs, we are fully committed to assisting you with relief materials in the short term and livelihood restoration, housing, education for your children, and healthcare for all.

“We are working with the state government to provide you with a durable solution. As a gesture of our commitment, today, we will distribute some food items, non-food items, and empowerment materials. I assure you that we will come back to provide you with more support and more sustainable interventions,” he said.

He explained that while efforts to cushion the living conditions of IDPs in the camps was ongoing, President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda was working tirelessly to tackle the challenges of insecurity in the state and facilitate the IDPs’ return to their ancestral homes.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. James Iorpuu, said Ichwa camp had a total population of 14, 229 people made up of 2, 403 households.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, said the state has 21 IDP camps with over two million population as a result of herders attacks.

Also, the state’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam commended the team and the FG for their support to end Insurgency and support victims in the state.

He pledged the government’s support to any organization willing to support the welfare of IDPs and their safe return to their ancestral homes as planned by the current administration.