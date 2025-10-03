FG Reiterates Commitment In Advancing Youth Empowerment Programme

…As Organization unveils an initiative to blend Culture with Tourism in Ekiti.

The Federal Government has declared its determination to remain steadfast in advancing programs that would empower Nigerian youths across all sectors.

The Nigerian Government also expressed its readiness to partner with relevant bodies and organisations on initiatives for youth development. This was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Olawande spoke in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at the unveiling of an initiative tagged: ‘Visit Ekiti’. The initiative was designed to centre around the nature, culture and beauty of Ekiti in terms of potentials for youth development.

The team lead, Ayo Ogunro, stated that ‘Visit Ekiti’ is conceived in order to blend culture with tourism, not only for a positive impact on the younger generation but also to showcase the attributes and values associated with the state.

“It’s not just about tourist attractions alone; it will also attract investors to Ekiti state. Visit Ekiti will plan movement for tourists. Movement, such as information on accessibility to roads, villages and all other information needed for tourism, will be provided on the platform in order to help tourist enthusiasts plan.

“Ekiti is open for business, for discovery, and for wonder. For too long, our majestic story—the story of the globally unique Ikogosi Warm and Cold Springs, the spectacular Arinta Waterfalls, and our rich cultural heritage—has awaited its spotlight.

” Visit Ekiti is more than a tourism campaign; it is our strategic blueprint for economic transformation. It is the engine that will create jobs, empower our communities, and draw investment into world-class resorts and eco-tourism ventures”, Ogunro stated.

The Youth Minister, represented by Dr Adedamola Ogunmola, commended the vision behind ‘Visit Ekiti’.

“The launch of Visit Ekiti is not just the unveiling of a company. It is the unveiling of a dream: a dream to showcase the rich cultural heritage, the breathtaking landscapes, and the profound history of Ekiti to Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

“Tourism is more than leisure; it is a vehicle for economic growth, job creation, and cultural preservation. By investing in tourism, we invest in our people, our youth, and our future.”

He, however, added that priority on the energy, innovation, and creativity of young people is critical to tourism development

“This is a vision that aligns perfectly with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development. Our young people are not only custodians of our cultural values but also the drivers of new ideas that can transform heritage into wealth”

The Minister added that his Ministry was laying a foundation where Nigerian youth are not just beneficiaries of development but active participants and creators of change.

“This vision is in perfect harmony with the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which seeks to create a Nigeria where every citizen—especially the youth—has access to opportunities for growth, innovation, and prosperity.

” Tourism development, job creation, and youth empowerment. They are central pillars of that agenda. Visit Ekiti embodies these priorities by showing how cultural heritage and enterprise can be woven into the national fabric of hope, resilience, and renewal.

“Going forward, the Ministry of Youth Development is eager to explore partnerships with Visit Ekiti in ways that will directly benefit our young people, ” the Minister said.