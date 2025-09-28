FG Refutes Halting Of Crude Oil Sales In Local Currency

The Federal Government has debunked claims that it has suspended the crude oil sales in local currency policy, affirming that the initiative remains fully in place.

The Steering Committee of the Domestic Crude Oil and Refined Products Sales in Local Currency Initiative gave the assurance yesterday during a meeting convened to review developments in the downstream oil sector.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, addressed two key issues: the alleged suspension of the Naira-for-crude oil arrangement by Dangote Refinery, which has since been amicably resolved and the concerns raised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) regarding the refinery.

In attendance were the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, who also chairs the Technical Committee; as well as representatives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd., Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Afreximbank, and Dangote Refinery.

The committee reaffirmed that there will be no disruption in the supply of refined petroleum products nationwide.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the crude oil-for-Naira initiative will continue,” the committee stated, adding that all outstanding issues, particularly the dispute between PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery, are being addressed with urgency and in good faith.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to ensuring energy security, protecting consumers, and maintaining stability in the domestic petroleum products market.