FG Refutes Claims Of Religious Genocide In Nigeria

The Federal Government has condemned and categorically dismissed recent allegations by international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians.

In a statement on Sunday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, described such claims as “baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

He said, “Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality. While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism, framing the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful. It oversimplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals who seek to divide Nigerians along religious or ethnic lines.”

Idris stressed that terrorist activities are not confined to any single religious or ethnic community, noting that Muslims, Christians, and even non-religious individuals have all been targeted.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, he said, “Between May 2023 and February 2025, over 13,543 terrorists and criminals were neutralized, and nearly 10,000 hostages rescued in multiple military operations across the country.”

He further cited the recent capture of top leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU), Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate, including Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a) and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), as evidence of the government’s resolve in counter-terrorism operations.

Idris emphasized that Nigeria is a multi-religious nation with large Christian and Muslim populations and noted that the current heads of both the Armed Forces and the Police Force are Christians, highlighting the inclusivity of the country’s leadership.

“In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has prosecuted seven batches of Boko Haram suspects, securing over 700 convictions, and is now entering the eighth prosecution cycle,” he said, underscoring the administration’s commitment to justice and security under President Bola Tinubu.

“The Federal Government remains steadfast in protecting every Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, and continues to collaborate with international partners to address the global threat of terrorism,” Idris added.