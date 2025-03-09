FG Refutes Claim Of Abandoning SGBV Survivors 

Share

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMWA) has refuted claims circulating in a recent video alleging that survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) under the Ministry’s care have been abandoned.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Maryam Keshinro, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the statement, these accusations are not only misleading but also undermine the structured, ongoing efforts to protect and empower survivors.

“First, it is crucial to clarify the Ministry’s role in SGBV interventions. By constitutional mandate, state governments are responsible for managing SGBV shelters and survivor support systems through their respective State Ministries of Women Affairs.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs operates only one temporary shelter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is designated for urgent, high-risk cases requiring immediate federal intervention this facility is not a long-term care home but a transitional space where survivors receive immediate support before being reintegrated into appropriate state or community-based systems.

“Beyond emergency shelter, the Ministry has taken a proactive approach to survivor support.”

In 2024, the FMWA conducted a nationwide needs assessment across Kano, Lagos, Nasarawa, and the FCT to identify gaps in survivor services.

This assessment directly informed the Ministry’s targeted interventions, ensuring resources were allocated where they were needed most and strengthening collaboration with state authorities to improve survivor support frameworks.

The statement also informed that the Ministry has taken the following steps to support survivors and strengthen Nigeria’s SGBV response system: Direct Shelter Interventions, Follow-Up and Extended Support, systemic strengthening and Policy Reforms, Seeking intervention emergency and operational Funds to address urgent issues that come up, legislative reviews on Laws on Violelnce and Abuse such as the Vapp Act and other legal and policy instruments.

“The allegations made in the circulated video are entirely false. They distort the facts and undermine the progress being made to address gender-based violence in Nigeria. Every case brought to the Ministry’s attention is treated with urgency and care, and every claim is rigorously verified.

“We encourage Nigerians, the media, and all stakeholders to seek factual information directly from the Ministry.

“The FMWA’s commitment to survivors is unwavering, evidence-based, and results-driven—reflected in its immediate interventions, long-term support systems, and broader systemic reforms.”

