FG Reforms Position Imo State As Investment Hub – Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has said that the Federal Government’s economic reforms are creating stronger opportunities for private-sector growth nationwide.

Speaking at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025, Edun commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for upgrades to roads and plans for 24-hour electricity, signalling that Imo is positioning itself as an investment-ready state.

He noted that recent federal power-sector liberalisation now enables states and private partners to generate and distribute electricity, reducing constraints for industry and technology firms.

The Minister highlight- ed opportunities in light manufacturing, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and building materials, stressing Imo’s strategic access to major regional markets.

On the national outlook, he reported that Nigeria’s economy is growing at about 4 percent double the previous rate with industry and agriculture leading the expansion.

Fiscal reforms, he added, have doubled allocations to states, broadening local markets and creating more room for private capital. Inflation continues to decline, boosting household purchasing power and consumer demand.

Edun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive growth through targeted social support and announced a forthcoming national mass savings plan to mobilise investment from citizens and businesses.

He stated that Nigeria is shifting “from latent potential to rising opportunity,” calling for stronger partnerships because Federal, State and private-sector ac- tors accelerate sustainable growth.

As Nigeria’s economy continues to grow, driven by industry and agriculture, the government remains committed to fostering an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

With Imo State’s strategic location, infrastructure upgrades, and investment friendly policies, the state is poised to become a hub for economic activity in the region.