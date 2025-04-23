FG Reforms’ Have Improved Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Outlook – IMF Report

Share

Assistant Director for Global Markets, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Jason Wu, said the recent government reforms had improved Nigeria’s macroeconomic outlook.

Wu said this at the ongoing IMF/World Bank 2025 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. yesterday, during the release of the agency’s Global Financial Stability report for April 2205.

He said the reforms had simultaneously lowered Nigeria sovereign credit profile, while adding that the country remained exposed to financial volatility and weakening global risk appetite. Wu said: “Nigeria’s sovereign spread has widened in recent weeks as global stock markets decline.

“For major commodity exporters like Nigeria, if trade tensions continue to dampen global demand, revenue shortfalls are likely. “Authorities must stay vigilant and adopt the right policies to respond.”

The IMF’s Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) highlighted Nigeria’s return to the international debt market in late 2024 with its first Eurobond issuance since 2022.

