FG Records Over $800m Investments In CNG Initiative

Programme Director/ Chief Executive, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PiCNG), Engr Michael Oluwagbemi, has said that the Federal Government has recorded over $800 million investments in the last 18 months of the initiative.

He recalled that Dangote Group recently announced almost a $300 million worth of investment, which covered 4,000 new trucks, CNG trucks, as well as 100 data stations that have been planned, which will also include a number of other stations where they will be producing the CNG.

In an interview with New Telegraph on the sidelines of the recent 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025, he noted that investment also covered conversion centres.

He stated that conversion centres in the country had grown from seven to 265 in the last 18 months and that there had been the rise of new refueling stations.

According to him, there were less than 20 refueling stations in Nigeria as of 2023 but currently, there are more such that 65 are functional and 175 are in various stages of development.

He added that there have been mid-stream investments in mini Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). The PCNGI boss stated that currently the issues around infrastructure can only be bridged by investment.

He said that there are five mini LNG projects going on simultaneously, in Ajaokuta, to extend the refueling footprint from the middle belt, where it’s stocked right now, all the way to the far north.

He opined that such was needed need in the northwest and in northeast. He noted that those investments can only happen if there’s gas, but that gas cannot come from the pipeline, because the most important pipeline today is in Ajaokuta.

Oluwagbemi said: “In the last 18 months we’ve depended largely on our investors to step up, to fill the gap that the government cannot do.

And the President (Bola Tinubu) was very clear right from the onset that our program is to catalyze investment. “We’ve recorded over $800 million of investment in the last 18 months.

Recently the Dangote Group announced almost a $300 million worth of investment, which of course covered 4,000 new trucks, CNG trucks, as well as 100 data stations that have been planned, which will also include a number of other stations where they will be producing the CNG.

So investment has also covered conversion centres. “We’ve seen conversion centres grow from seven to 265 in the last 18 months. We’ve also seen the rise of new refueling stations. We had less than 20 refueling stations in Nigeria as of 2023.

“Today, 65 are functional and 175 are in various stages of development. Now, the issues around infrastructure can only be bridged by investment. You also have a mid-stream investment in mini LNG.

“So we have five mini LNG projects going on simultaneously, as we speak, right now in Ajaokuta, to extend the refueling footprint from the middle belt, where it’s stocked right now, all the way to the far north. You need it in the northwest and in the northeast.

Those investments can only happen if there’s gas, but that gas cannot come from the pipeline, (10:12) because the most important pipeline today is Ajaokuta.”

He added: “So what we are do ing is backing and supporting those five investments, one of which is Arete Energy, which is expected to come online in the next 18 months.

Once the mini LNG infrastructure is up, gas will be liquefied to be trucked across various states, the 13 or 14 states in the northwest and northeast, and they will be able to re-gasify those LNG, (10:38) and then they will be able to supply and compress, and then supply CNG.

We’ve seen one of them up and running already in Adamawa and Yola, where we commissioned on May 28, which was Greenville. “But with the addition of five new mini LNG plants that are currently being developed in Ajaokuta, that should be even more plentiful.”

Oluwagbemi, said it would be difficult to say how much should be injected to bridge the infrastructure gap because they’re going to depend largely on demand.

According to him, there has been escalating developing demand, such that he could not possibly predict the extent of the demand.

He said: “What I know is that this plane has taken off about the same time we are building that plane. So what we will continue to do is to encourage investment by encouraging liberal pricing, enabling environment for investors.

I’ve already seen it. We did $800 million in 18 months. I doubt if there is any sector that is growing faster than CNG in Nigeria today.”

