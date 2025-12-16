FG Records N30.1trn Revenue Shortfall In 2025 Budget

The Federal Government has recorded a revenue shortfall of about ₦30.1 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed on Tuesday.

Edun revealed this while appearing before the House of Representatives Committees on Finance and National Planning during an interactive session on the 2026–2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

According to the minister, the government projected total revenue of ₦40.8 trillion to fund the ₦54.9 trillion 2025 “Budget of Restoration,” which was designed to secure peace and rebuild prosperity. However, current performance shows that actual revenue for the year may end at about ₦10.7 trillion, resulting in a shortfall of ₦30.1 trillion.

“The current trajectory indicates that federal revenues for the full year will likely end at around ₦10.7 trillion, compared to the ₦40.8 trillion projection,” Edun told lawmakers.

He attributed the revenue gap largely to weak oil and gas earnings, particularly shortfalls in Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) from oil and gas companies, as well as the underperformance of some revenue subheads.

Edun added that although the government had borrowed about ₦14.1 trillion, the combined inflows were still insufficient to fully fund the 2025 budget.

Despite the shortfall, the minister said the government has continued to meet key obligations through what he described as prudent treasury management. He noted that salaries, statutory transfers, and domestic and foreign debt servicing have been paid promptly through “skillful, imaginative and creative handling” of available resources.

On expenditure performance, Edun disclosed that capital releases to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in 2024 amounted to ₦5.2 trillion out of a budgeted ₦7.1 trillion, representing 73 per cent performance. He added that total capital expenditure, including multilateral and bilateral projects, stood at ₦11.1 trillion out of ₦13.7 trillion, or 84 per cent performance.

He cautioned that spending plans tied to oil revenues should remain flexible, warning against committing government to obligations based on revenue projections that have repeatedly failed to materialise.

“We must be ambitious, but given the experience of the past two years, spending linked to these revenues must depend on the funds actually coming in,” Edun said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the MTEF and FSP were developed through extensive consultations with government agencies, the private sector, civil society organisations and development partners.

Bagudu acknowledged debates within the Economic Management Team over revenue assumptions, explaining that while some members favoured conservative projections based on historical performance, others pushed for ambitious targets to compel revenue-generating agencies to improve efficiency.

He disclosed that although the government retained a target oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day for 2026, it adopted a more cautious assumption of 1.84 million barrels per day for revenue projections.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee, James Faleke, said that given the current economic challenges, there was a need for critical analysis to avoid bloated budgets and ensure informed decisions that would move the country forward.