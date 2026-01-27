FG Records Full Subscription For N501bn PPSRDP Bond

The Federal Government of Nigeria has successfully issued a ₦501 billion inaugural bond under the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme (PPSRDP), achieving 100% subscription from pension funds, banks, asset managers, and other investors.

The milestone marks a significant step toward resolving legacy debts, restoring liquidity, and boosting confidence in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Oku Ariwilo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, at the bond issuance signing ceremony in Lagos.

Championed by President Bola Tinubu, the programme is designed to address long-standing payment arrears owed to power generation companies, which have for over a decade constrained liquidity, weakened balance sheets, and discouraged investment across the sector.

It represents a decisive reset of the electricity market, combining debt resolution with broader financial and structural reforms.

The Series 1 Power Sector Bond Issuance by NBET Finance Company Plc closed at ₦501 billion, comprising ₦300 billion raised from the capital markets and ₦201 billion in bonds allotted to participating power generation companies.

Under the programme, verified receivables for electricity supplied between February 2015 and March 2025 are being settled through negotiated agreements with power generation companies. So far, five generation companies — First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), Geregu Power Plc, Ibom Power Company Limited, Mabon Limited, and Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) — representing 14 power plants, have executed settlement agreements with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET). The total negotiated settlement amount is ₦827.16 billion, to be paid in four phased instalments.

Proceeds from Series 1 will fund the first and second instalments, estimated at ₦421.42 billion, representing roughly 50% of the total settlement amount. Payments will be made through a mix of cash and notes.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, said:

“Capital formation can only come when there is confidence and visibility in recovering previous investments. Thanks to President Tinubu’s commitment, construction will commence immediately on the second phase of our Egbin Power Plant.”

By clearing historic arrears, the programme is expected to improve liquidity for power generation companies, strengthen their ability to meet operating and debt obligations, unlock new investment, and support more reliable electricity supply to homes and businesses.

When completed, the PPSRDP will impact 4,483.60 MWh/h of generation capacity, settling payments for 290,644.84 GWh of electricity billed since February 2015, and laying a strong foundation for capacity enhancement and expansion for companies serving over 12 million active registered customers nationwide.

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy praised the visionary leadership of President Tinubu in driving the programme and restoring confidence in Nigeria’s power sector.