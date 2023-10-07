FG Reconsiders Financial Autonomy For Tertiary Institution

The Federal Government has revealed its intentions to reconsider granting financial autonomy to tertiary institutions in the country.

This intention was disclosed today by President Bola Tinubu, at the 27th Convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja.

The President was represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo, such that making the tertiary institutions function more effectively through financial autonomy, was part of the renewed agenda of the present administration.

He noted granting the Institutions the power to source funds through grants and corporate sponsorship, would reduce the financial burden on the government.

According to him, “One of the key strategies proposed in the renewed hope agenda is financial autonomy for tertiary Institutions which will encourage Universities to source funds through grants and corporate sponsorship, promoting self-sustainability and reducing dependency on the Federal Government”.

“By granting financial autonomy, institutions can effectively manage funds to enhance competitiveness, strive for excellence in education and eradicate education disruption caused by the strike and let me emphasize that this administration is resolute in its dedication to reforming the nation’s education sector” the President added.

While he called on the graduates to deploy their knowledge and skills to solve the country’s problems, he assured them that his administration would continue to promote quality education.

“Quality education for all is a central target of the renewed hope agenda and the President is committed to hastening the delivery of quality education by implementing policies that would prioritize technological base learning resources, administration standards and quality improvement.

“To our graduates, as we celebrate your achievements today, I urge each of you to leverage the knowledge and skills acquired during your academy journey by contributing positively to society and ensure a better future for yourself and the nation in general because you’re are the torch bearers of the future of Nigeria and we wait in great anticipation for your impact in your respective fields of endeavours,” the President said.