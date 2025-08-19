FG Recommends Bayelsa To Host 2028 National Sports Festival

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has said Bayelsa State is well-positioned to host the 2028 National Sports Festival (NSF).

NSC Director-General, Bukola Olapade, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a facility inspection visit ahead of the formal announcement of the host state.

A statement by Governor Douye Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the delegation inspected security and medical infrastructure, wrestling gyms, table tennis halls, and the ongoing construction of an ultramodern stadium.

Olapade commended Bayelsa for what he described as an “amazing bid,” adding that the state was peaceful, hospitable, and brimming with sporting potential.

“Bayelsa is even ready to host the event today, more than the next host,” he said.

Governor Diri, in his remarks, said the state had “come of age” to host the NSF given the huge investments in sports and security under his administration.

He said the major setback in the past was inadequate facilities, which his government is addressing with the ongoing construction of a 25,000-capacity stadium, expandable to 35,000.

“The contractor has been paid 30 percent and has assured delivery by 2027. Funding will not delay this project,” Diri said.

He added that Bayelsa had invested heavily in security, including 24-hour CCTV surveillance, which had significantly reduced crime.

Highlighting the state’s grassroots sports initiatives, Diri pointed to the Governor’s Prosperity Cup, wrestling programmes, and a new table tennis facility, which he said ranked among the best in Nigeria.

“Bayelsa is not a small state in sports. We can compete with any state. Our abundance of talent and commitment to youth engagement through sports make us prepared to host,” the governor said.

The NSC team included Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and former Athletics Federation of Nigeria President, Chief Solomon Ogba; former Olympian and long jump record holder, Yusuf Alli; Director, National Sports Festival, Mrs. Oparah Thecla; and Sports Medicine Consultant, Dr. Oyudo Paul.