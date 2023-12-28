FG Receives Seven Power Transformers To Increase Electricity Supply

In a bid to increase the availability of electricity supply in the country, the Federal Government on Thursday announced it has received delivery of seven new power transformers for the 330/132kV transmission substation at Akangba.

This development was contained in a statement issued by Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN disclosed that the transformers are a component of the ongoing TCN/World Bank Power projects and have a voltage range of 60 megavolt-amperes to 100MVA.

As a result, the beneficiary substations include Amuwo, Akoka, Itire, and Alausa in Lagos State.

“Seven new power transformers with capacities ranging from 60MVA to 100MVA and their accessories were recently delivered to Akangba 330/132kV Transmission Substation.

“The transformers are part of the ongoing TCN/World Bank power projects and would be distributed to Alausa 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Akoka 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Maryland 132/33kV Transmission Substation, Itire 132/33kV Transmission Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

“While the above-listed substations will receive one transfer each, the Akoko 132/33kV Substation and Amuwo 132/33kV Substation will receive two transformers each.

“When installed, the transformers substantially increase the company’s transmission capacity”.

The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP), which began in 2017 and is projected to cost $3.630 million, is the framework within which the TCN/World Bank Project is planned to address the nation’s power supply issues.