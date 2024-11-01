FG Receives N2.8bn Google Support To Advance AI Devt In Nigeria

Share

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (FMCIDE) has announced new support from Google to accelerate AI talent development across Nigeria.

The support, which is provided through a N2.8 billion grant from Google.org to Data Science Nigeria, will bolster the Ministry’s ongoing AI driven initiatives to upskill youths and under- and unemployed Nigerians, with a focus on AI skill development and education.

The grant is said to be part of Google.org’s broader $5.8 million commitment to support digital skills programmes across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Communications Minister, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, emphasised the importance of the support in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He said: “This support from Google is a testament to our commitment to positioning Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation. By leveraging Google’s expertise and resources, we are creating opportunities to equip Nigerians with the skills they need to thrive in the global digital economy.

This is a major step forward in our journey towards a more inclusive and innovative future for all Nigerians. “The N2.8 billion Google. org grant will support Data Science Nigeria’s work with the Federal Ministry’s AI talent development programmes, including:

DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme: To provide 20,000 young Nigerians with advanced technical skills in data science and AI, preparing them for careers in this rapidly growing field;

Experience AI Programme: To equip 25,000 educators with the tools and resources to teach 125,000 young people about AI, inspiring the next generation of AI innovators; and Government AI Campus Programme:

To upskill policymakers and public servants in AI policymaking, ensuring that Nigeria’s AI policies are developed and implemented responsibly.”

Earlier this year, the Ministry set the stage for AI integration in Nigeria by hosting the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) Workshop, followed by the release of the National AI Intelligence Strategy.

This strategy aims to leverage AI to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance the well-being of all Nigerians. This new support from Google.org will build on this strong foundation, further cementing Nigeria’s position as a leader in AI innovation on the continent.

